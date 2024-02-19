Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 3.5% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $16,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

