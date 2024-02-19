Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,022 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $160.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

