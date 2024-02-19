Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 20,194 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 331.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $96.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

