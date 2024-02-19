PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

