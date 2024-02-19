PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666,467. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

