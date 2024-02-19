Patria Investments Limited (PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 8th

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.399 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE PAX opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

