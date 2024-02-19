Patria Investments Limited (PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 8th

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.399 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE PAX opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

