Patria Investments Limited (PAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.399 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
Patria Investments stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $17.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 626,439 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
