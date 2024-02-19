Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NYSE:PSN opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Parsons has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Parsons’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

