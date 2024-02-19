Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,241 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.66% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

PK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

