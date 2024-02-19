Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) vs. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Financial Contrast

Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Green Technologies and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Green Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 2 0 1 2.67

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.36%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Pacific Green Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.9% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 98.4% of Pacific Green Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Green Technologies and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($46.22) -0.01 Federal Signal $1.43 billion 3.39 $120.40 million $2.39 33.45

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Green Technologies. Pacific Green Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Green Technologies and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.74% 16.35% 9.22%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Pacific Green Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels. It also provides ENVI-Marine, a scrubber for application in diesel exhaust emissions. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

