PAAL AI (PAAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.38 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $264.32 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,662,790 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.40334564 USD and is up 16.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $7,975,192.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

