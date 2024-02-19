Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

NYSE OC opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

