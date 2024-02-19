Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $163.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

