Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,778 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 10.87% of Orion Group worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orion Group by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN remained flat at $6.23 during midday trading on Monday. 107,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

