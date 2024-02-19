Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $115.07 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $115.07 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015907 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,900.18 or 0.99958558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00173225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11688102 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $10,486,850.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.