OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Head-To-Head Review

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OptimumBank and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 15.20% 8.14% 0.83% Nicolet Bankshares 14.69% 9.88% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.30 $4.02 million $0.76 5.41 Nicolet Bankshares $418.83 million 2.83 $61.52 million $4.06 19.78

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

