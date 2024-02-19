Oppenheimer Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $188.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.26. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $279.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

