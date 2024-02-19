Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONTO

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $182.23 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.