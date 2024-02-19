Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

OCUL stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

