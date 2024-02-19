ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

