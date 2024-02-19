Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.66 ($0.08), with a volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

