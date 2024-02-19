North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,900 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

CMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 790,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,685. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

