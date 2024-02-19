North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 588 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,442. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

