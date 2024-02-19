North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.43. 477,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $818.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

