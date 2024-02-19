North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,933 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $438.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

