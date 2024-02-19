North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 450 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. 2,899,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,845. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

