North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 10,070 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $35.60. 135,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

