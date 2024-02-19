North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,397. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

