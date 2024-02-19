North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $300,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

