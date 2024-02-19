North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,367. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.