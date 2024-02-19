North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,154. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

