Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. First Foundation comprises 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 411.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM remained flat at $8.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 462,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,006. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $461.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 31.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

