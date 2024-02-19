Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Helen of Troy accounts for about 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.07. 152,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

