Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up about 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.96. 860,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.74%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.