Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Buys New Position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 155,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Smart Sand accounts for approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 196.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 372,798 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 58.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 162,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 75,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $148,406.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 925,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,246.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Price Performance

SND traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Smart Sand, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

