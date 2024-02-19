NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.60. 326,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

