Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98,126 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $583.95. 4,325,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

