Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $583.95. 4,325,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The company has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

