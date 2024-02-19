Needham & Company LLC Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $20.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,910 shares of company stock worth $682,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

