Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $30.35.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile
