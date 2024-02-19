MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA stock opened at $178.45 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $185.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

