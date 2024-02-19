Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.95. 4,385,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,040. The firm has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $505.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

