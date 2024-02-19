Mork Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises 1.0% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.