Mork Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GeoPark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in GeoPark by 86.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 208.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 64.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 86,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,764. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

