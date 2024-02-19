Monero Tops One Day Volume of $86.57 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $86.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $113.49 or 0.00218416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,959.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00521102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00151332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,399,953 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.