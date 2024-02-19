monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Position Raised by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 3,225.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 116.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 52.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $225.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.90. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

