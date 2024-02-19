Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $420.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $367.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.30.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $401.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $404.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,397. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,961,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

