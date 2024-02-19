Mizuho Raises Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $45.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,057 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

