Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. Insiders own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,524,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,325,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

