Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 9,533 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.